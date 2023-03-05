Kevin Porter Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 122-110 win versus the Spurs, Porter put up 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we look at Porter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18.8 17.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 4.5 5.5 5.2 PRA 24.5 29.8 27.9 PR 19.5 24.3 22.7 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Kevin Porter Jr. has made 6.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.3 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.2 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 122.0 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs have given up 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the league.

Allowing 26.3 assists per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 30 11 6 5 1 0 1 12/19/2022 27 15 4 4 1 1 2 12/8/2022 31 12 3 4 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.