UT Rio Grande Valley vs. New Mexico State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Monday's game that pits the New Mexico State Aggies (15-15) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 6.
The Vaqueros are coming off of an 81-76 loss to Cal Baptist in their last outing on Thursday.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico State 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 62
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Vaqueros beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders at home on November 29 by a score of 68-65.
UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 154) on November 29
- 75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on February 11
- 69-65 at home over Utah Tech (No. 171) on February 2
- 83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 172) on January 4
- 72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 183) on December 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights
- The Vaqueros put up 62.7 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (263rd in college basketball). They have a -142 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has averaged 2.4 more points in WAC action (65.1) than overall (62.7).
- At home the Vaqueros are scoring 61.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than they are averaging away (63.8).
- At home UT Rio Grande Valley is conceding 63.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than it is on the road (71.6).
- The Vaqueros are scoring 66.9 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 4.2 more than their average for the season (62.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.