Monday's game that pits the New Mexico State Aggies (15-15) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 6.

The Vaqueros are coming off of an 81-76 loss to Cal Baptist in their last outing on Thursday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Vaqueros beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders at home on November 29 by a score of 68-65.

UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 154) on November 29

75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on February 11

69-65 at home over Utah Tech (No. 171) on February 2

83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 172) on January 4

72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 183) on December 19

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights