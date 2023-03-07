Jalen Green plus his Houston Rockets teammates face off versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 142-110 win over the Spurs (his last action) Green produced 31 points.

With prop bets available for Green, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.7 21.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.8 2.4 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.3 PRA 27.5 29.1 27.1 PR 24.5 25.5 23.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 18.1% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.7 per contest.

He's taken 7.5 threes per game, or 20.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.9 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.2 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 112.9 points per contest.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets are fourth in the NBA, giving up 23 per contest.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2022 41 30 6 2 4 1 1

