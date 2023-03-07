The Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. included, take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Porter had 19 points and 13 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 142-110 win versus the Spurs.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.8 17.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 5.3 Assists 5.5 5.7 5.6 PRA 26.5 29.9 27.9 PR 21.5 24.2 22.3 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.9



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Nets

Porter is responsible for attempting 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.0 per game.

He's taken 6.2 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.9 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 19th in possessions per game with 103.2.

The Nets are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.9 points per contest.

The Nets are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23 assists per game, the Nets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2022 41 36 2 4 6 1 1

