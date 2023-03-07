American Airlines Center is where the Dallas Mavericks (33-32) and Utah Jazz (31-34) will clash on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Luka Doncic is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Doncic, Lauri Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Mavericks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Mavericks lost to the Suns on Sunday, 130-126. Their top scorer was Doncic with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 34 9 4 0 0 1 Kyrie Irving 30 4 7 0 0 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 21 1 1 0 0 6

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic leads his team in points (33.4), rebounds (8.7) and assists (8.1) per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving posts 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).

Christian Wood puts up 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Reggie Bullock is putting up 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 26.6 6.2 5.7 0.9 0.3 2.3 Kyrie Irving 24.3 4.4 6.1 1 0.4 2.9 Christian Wood 14.4 4.8 1.3 0.3 0.6 1.4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.4 3.1 1.8 0.2 0.1 3.1 Reggie Bullock 10.5 3.6 1.9 0.8 0.1 3.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.