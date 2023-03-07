Tuesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (13-15) and the SMU Mustangs (16-11) at Dickies Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with Houston taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Mustangs' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 68-62 loss to Temple.

SMU vs. Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

SMU vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 63, SMU 62

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs' signature win this season came in a 53-50 victory on January 21 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, SMU is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 17th-most defeats.

SMU 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 at home over Houston (No. 76) on January 21

68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 14

70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 92) on December 4

84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 109) on December 3

63-59 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on November 22

