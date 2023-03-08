Christian Wood will hope to make a difference for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last time out, which was on March 7, Wood put up seven points and two blocks in a 120-116 win against the Jazz.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Wood, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.2 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.7 4.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.2 PRA 21.5 26.5 20.4 PR 20.5 24.9 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Christian Wood Insights vs. the Pelicans

Wood is responsible for attempting 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wood's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Pelicans concede 113.6 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are 13th in the league, conceding 25.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Christian Wood vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 24 28 6 1 4 2 0 10/25/2022 29 23 6 0 3 0 1

