Kyrie Irving plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 120-116 win against the Jazz, Irving totaled 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Irving, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.2 27.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.0 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.9 PRA 37.5 37.9 39.5 PR 31.5 32.3 32.6 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.2



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Pelicans

Irving's Mavericks average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 113.6 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.2 assists per contest.

The Pelicans give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 38 19 5 6 3 1 0 10/19/2022 34 15 2 5 0 0 2

