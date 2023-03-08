Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10) and the Lamar Cardinals (19-11) at The Legacy Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Texas A&M-CC taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 8.
Their last time out, the Islanders won on Wednesday 61-53 against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 62, Lamar 60
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- The Islanders defeated the Texas State Bobcats in a 56-47 win on December 16. It was their best victory of the season.
- Texas A&M-CC has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).
Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 147) on December 16
- 61-59 on the road over Lamar (No. 186) on January 19
- 65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 235) on December 3
- 83-58 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on February 23
- 61-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on March 1
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders have a +210 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 62.7 points per game to rank 233rd in college basketball and are giving up 55.4 per outing to rank 19th in college basketball.
- With 65.2 points per game in Southland games, Texas A&M-CC is putting up 2.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.7 PPG).
- In home games, the Islanders are scoring 7.3 more points per game (67.1) than they are when playing on the road (59.8).
- Defensively, Texas A&M-CC has been better at home this season, giving up 52.6 points per game, compared to 56.5 away from home.
- The Islanders have been scoring 67.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 62.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
