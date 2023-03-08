The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 7-11 Big 12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) are set to square off in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Erik Stevenson and De'Vion Harmon are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Texas Tech's Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas Tech fell to Oklahoma State on Saturday, 71-68. Its high scorer was Pop Isaacs with nine points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pop Isaacs 9 3 1 0 0 3 Jaylon Tyson 9 2 1 2 0 3 Fardaws Aimaq 9 8 2 0 0 2

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Harmon paces the Red Raiders in assists (3.6 per game), and puts up 13.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kevin Obanor is the Red Raiders' top scorer (14.4 points per game) and rebounder (6.4), and posts 0.8 assists.

The Red Raiders receive 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jaylon Tyson.

Daniel Batcho is putting up 8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 61.3% of his shots from the floor.

Isaacs is putting up 11.3 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Texas Tech Top Performers (Last 10 Games)