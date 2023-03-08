Tim Hardaway Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last time out, which was on March 7, Hardaway produced 24 points, four assists and two steals in a 120-116 win versus the Jazz.

Now let's dig into Hardaway's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.2 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.8 Assists -- 1.7 2.4 PRA 20.5 19.5 22.7 PR 18.5 17.8 20.3 3PM 2.5 3.0 4.1



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Pelicans

Hardaway has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 13.1% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 3.0 threes per game, or 17.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hardaway's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Pelicans are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 13th in the league, giving up 25.2 per game.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 40 9 6 2 2 0 1 1/7/2023 31 18 2 1 4 0 2

