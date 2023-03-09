Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates will hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 118-96 loss to the Nets, Sengun had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Sengun's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.8 11.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 9.1 Assists 4.5 3.8 4.1 PRA 30.5 27.4 25.1 PR 25.5 23.6 21 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Alperen Sengun has made 5.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.4% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.1 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 26th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 117.9 points per game.

The Pacers concede 45.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are 28th in the league, conceding 26.3 per contest.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 28 11 9 4 1 0 1

