Jalen Green's Houston Rockets match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, a 118-96 loss against the Nets, Green tallied 25 points.

In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.7 22.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.4 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.0 PRA 30.5 29.1 28.1 PR 26.5 25.5 25.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.7



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Jalen Green has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.5 threes per game, or 21.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.1.

The Pacers are the 26th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.9 points per game.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 26.3 per game, 28th in the NBA.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 32 16 5 5 0 0 2

