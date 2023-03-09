The Houston Rockets, with Kenyon Martin Jr., face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 118-96 loss to the Nets (his last game) Martin produced eight points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Martin's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.0 14.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 6.4 Assists -- 1.6 2.1 PRA 23.5 19.2 22.6 PR 21.5 17.6 20.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.4



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Pacers

Martin is responsible for taking 9.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

Martin is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.1 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.9 points per game, the Pacers are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 45.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 26.3 per contest.

The Pacers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 26 12 8 1 0 0 1

