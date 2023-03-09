Thursday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) and Lamar Cardinals (20-11) going head to head at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 62-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 65-53 win over Texas A&M-CC in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 62, Lamar 59

Lamar Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Cardinals took down the SE Louisiana Lions at home on February 23 by a score of 66-54.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Lamar is 13-7 (.650%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on February 23

57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on January 7

65-53 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on March 8

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on February 11

65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 195) on December 17

Lamar Performance Insights