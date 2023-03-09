The Indiana Pacers (29-37) take on the Houston Rockets (15-50) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet SW

BSIN and SportsNet SW Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Rockets vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 121 - Rockets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 9.5)

Pacers (- 9.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Pacers (36-29-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 17.6% more often than the Rockets (24-37-4) this season.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Indiana does it less often (48.5% of the time) than Houston (49.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Rockets are 13-48, while the Pacers are 8-5 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Houston is second-worst in the NBA on offense (110 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (118.2 points allowed).

The Rockets are third-worst in the league in assists (22.5 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

Houston takes 37% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.7% of Houston's buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.3% are 2-pointers.

