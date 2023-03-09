Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 9
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (29-37) take on the Houston Rockets (15-50) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and SportsNet SW.
Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet SW
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockets vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 121 - Rockets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (- 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Pacers (36-29-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 17.6% more often than the Rockets (24-37-4) this season.
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Indiana does it less often (48.5% of the time) than Houston (49.2%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Rockets are 13-48, while the Pacers are 8-5 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Rockets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Houston is second-worst in the NBA on offense (110 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (118.2 points allowed).
- The Rockets are third-worst in the league in assists (22.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.
- Houston takes 37% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.7% of Houston's buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.3% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.