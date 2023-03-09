Thursday's game at Bartow Arena has the Southern Lady Jaguars (15-14) taking on the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (15-14) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 win for Southern, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Panthers secured a 65-57 victory against Texas Southern.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 64, Prairie View A&M 61

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

Against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Panthers registered their signature win of the season on January 14, a 69-65 home victory.

Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 at home over Jackson State (No. 80) on January 14

55-52 at home over Southern (No. 226) on January 4

62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 258) on January 9

78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on February 18

67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on February 13

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights