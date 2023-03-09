The Indiana Pacers (29-37) face the Houston Rockets (15-50) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and SportsNet SW. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -9.5 236.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 21 of 65 games this season.

Houston's contests this season have a 228.2-point average over/under, 8.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Houston's ATS record is 26-39-0 this season.

The Rockets have won in 13, or 21.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Houston has won two of its 20 games, or 10%, when it is the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 27 40.9% 115.5 225.5 117.9 236.1 232.9 Rockets 21 32.3% 110.0 225.5 118.2 236.1 229.3

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

Five of the Rockets' last 10 outings have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.469, 15-17-0 record) than on the road (.333, 11-22-0).

The Rockets' 110.0 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 117.9 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Houston has put together an 11-4 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.

Rockets vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 36-30 0-0 32-34 Rockets 26-39 7-18 32-33

Rockets vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Rockets 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.0 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 20-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 11-4 16-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-6 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-9 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.