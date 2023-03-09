The Indiana Pacers (29-37) face the Houston Rockets (15-50) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and SportsNet SW. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -9.5 236.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 21 of 65 games this season.
  • Houston's contests this season have a 228.2-point average over/under, 8.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Houston's ATS record is 26-39-0 this season.
  • The Rockets have won in 13, or 21.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Houston has won two of its 20 games, or 10%, when it is the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
  • Houston has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 27 40.9% 115.5 225.5 117.9 236.1 232.9
Rockets 21 32.3% 110.0 225.5 118.2 236.1 229.3

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Five of the Rockets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.469, 15-17-0 record) than on the road (.333, 11-22-0).
  • The Rockets' 110.0 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 117.9 the Pacers give up to opponents.
  • Houston has put together an 11-4 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.

Rockets vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 36-30 0-0 32-34
Rockets 26-39 7-18 32-33

Rockets vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pacers Rockets
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 110.0
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
20-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 11-4
16-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-6
117.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.2
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
9-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-9
9-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-15

