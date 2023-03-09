How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 8 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at Municipal Auditorium. The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Red Raiders give up.
- Kansas State is 14-7 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
- Texas Tech's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.
- The 69.4 points per game the Red Raiders record are only 0.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.7).
- When Texas Tech puts up more than 68.7 points, it is 10-4.
- Kansas State is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
- This season the Red Raiders are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats' 39.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Red Raiders have given up.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 71-61
|Ferrell Center
|3/1/2023
|TCU
|W 66-49
|United Supermarkets Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 76-52
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
