Friday's game at Municipal Auditorium has the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) matching up with the Baylor Bears (19-11) at 8:30 PM (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 victory for Iowa State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bears' last outing on Saturday ended in a 63-52 loss to West Virginia.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Baylor 67

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came in a 75-70 victory against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on November 26.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 5-9 (.357%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 15) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 1

Baylor Performance Insights