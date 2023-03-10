Friday's contest between the Oklahoma Sooners (24-5) and TCU Horned Frogs (8-22) squaring off at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 82-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oklahoma, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Horned Frogs' last contest on Thursday ended in a 57-52 win against Kansas.

TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

TCU vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 82, TCU 62

TCU Schedule Analysis

Against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Horned Frogs notched their signature win of the season on March 9, a 57-52 victory.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).

TCU has seven losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

57-52 over Kansas (No. 40) on March 9

75-62 at home over Kansas State (No. 69) on February 18

74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 153) on November 16

70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 169) on December 5

69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 192) on November 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

TCU Performance Insights