Friday's game that pits the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (18-12) versus the UTSA Roadrunners (13-18) at Ford Center at The Star is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-66 in favor of Western Kentucky. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Roadrunners' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 62-54 win over Rice.

UTSA vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

UTSA vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, UTSA 66

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners took down the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders in a 58-53 win on February 4, which was their signature victory of the season.

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

58-53 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 4

66-53 at home over Rice (No. 85) on February 16

62-54 over Rice (No. 85) on March 9

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on January 28

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on November 20

UTSA Performance Insights