Jaren Jackson Jr. and Christian Wood are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) and the Dallas Mavericks (34-33) meet at FedExForum on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Jackson, Kyrie Irving and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Mavericks' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Mavericks lost to the Pelicans 113-106. With 27 points, Irving was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 27 6 4 1 0 4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 2 5 2 0 5 Christian Wood 15 8 1 0 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Mavericks Players to Watch

Irving is putting up 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in NBA).

Wood is putting up 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 52.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Mavericks receive 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr..

Reggie Bullock gets the Mavericks 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dwight Powell gets the Mavericks 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 31.0 7.5 7.1 1.2 0.4 2.8 Kyrie Irving 25.4 4.9 5.8 1.1 0.3 2.9 Christian Wood 14.7 5.2 1.1 0.2 0.7 1.3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 13.1 2.5 1.6 0.4 0.1 3.6 Dwight Powell 6.8 4.5 1.1 1.2 0.2 0.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.