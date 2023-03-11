The Seattle Kraken welcome in the Dallas Stars on Saturday, March 11, with the Stars victorious in three consecutive away games.

You can tune in to ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX to see the match unfold as the Kraken look to beat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 172 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 222 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 41 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 65 38 45 83 50 49 0% Jamie Benn 65 27 33 60 35 41 59.7% Roope Hintz 57 31 29 60 31 19 52% Joe Pavelski 65 16 42 58 43 27 52.7% Max Domi 63 19 32 51 45 54 53.5%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 204 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 17th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 229 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players