How to Watch the Texas vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (25-8) take on the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) in the championship game of the Big 12 tournament on Sunday at 2:00 PM. The winner will secure an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
Texas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones put up 18.6 more points per game (76) than the Longhorns give up (57.4).
- When it scores more than 57.4 points, Iowa State is 19-7.
- Texas is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 76 points.
- The 74 points per game the Longhorns record are 9.4 more points than the Cyclones give up (64.6).
- Texas is 22-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
- Iowa State has a 15-5 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.
- The Longhorns shoot 44.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Cyclones concede defensively.
- The Cyclones shoot 42.8% from the field, just 4.9% higher than the Longhorns allow.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Kansas State
|W 80-52
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Kansas State
|W 60-42
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/11/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 64-57
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/12/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
