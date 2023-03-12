The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (25-8) take on the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) in the championship game of the Big 12 tournament on Sunday at 2:00 PM. The winner will secure an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones put up 18.6 more points per game (76) than the Longhorns give up (57.4).
  • When it scores more than 57.4 points, Iowa State is 19-7.
  • Texas is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 76 points.
  • The 74 points per game the Longhorns record are 9.4 more points than the Cyclones give up (64.6).
  • Texas is 22-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • Iowa State has a 15-5 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.
  • The Longhorns shoot 44.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Cyclones concede defensively.
  • The Cyclones shoot 42.8% from the field, just 4.9% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ Kansas State W 80-52 Bramlage Coliseum
3/10/2023 Kansas State W 60-42 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Oklahoma State W 64-57 Municipal Auditorium
3/12/2023 Iowa State - Municipal Auditorium

