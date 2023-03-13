Jalen Green's Houston Rockets match up versus the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 119-111 loss to the Bulls (his previous action) Green posted 18 points and seven assists.

Let's look at Green's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.7 20.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.8 2.4 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.6 PRA 28.5 29.1 26.1 PR 24.5 25.5 22.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 18.2% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

He's made 2.5 threes per game, or 21.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112.4 points per game, which is ninth-best in the league.

The Celtics concede 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA, conceding 22.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 11.7 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 33 28 4 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.