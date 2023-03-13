Kenyon Martin Jr. and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing off versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 119-111 loss to the Bulls (his most recent game) Martin put up 16 points.

We're going to break down Martin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 14.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.5 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA 19.5 19.2 22.1 PR 17.5 17.7 20.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Celtics

Martin has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 9.6% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Martin is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.3.

Defensively, the Celtics are ninth in the league, conceding 112.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are No. 1 in the league, allowing 22.9 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.7 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 31 17 3 2 1 0 0

