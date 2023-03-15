Jalen Green and his Houston Rockets teammates will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 111-109 win against the Celtics, Green tallied 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

We're going to break down Green's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.8 21.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.6 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.5 PRA 32.5 29.2 27.9 PR 28.5 25.6 24.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.9 per contest.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 21.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Rockets average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 105.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 117.1 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 27th-ranked team in the league, giving up 45.4 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.6 makes per game, 21st in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 39 23 5 3 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.