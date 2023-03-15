Rockets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (34-35) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (16-52) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-2.5
|230.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played 27 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.
- The average over/under for Houston's outings this season is 228.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Houston is 28-40-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been victorious in 14, or 21.9%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a record of 12-45, a 21.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|42
|60.9%
|116.7
|227
|117.1
|235.4
|232.4
|Rockets
|27
|39.7%
|110.3
|227
|118.3
|235.4
|229.4
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Rockets have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
- Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-18-0). Away, it is .353 (12-22-0).
- The Rockets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Lakers allow (117.1).
- Houston has put together a 12-4 ATS record and a 9-7 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|34-35
|8-10
|35-34
|Rockets
|28-40
|25-37
|34-34
Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Rockets
|116.7
|110.3
|8
|29
|24-7
|12-4
|25-6
|9-7
|117.1
|118.3
|21
|27
|15-4
|18-11
|15-4
|11-18
