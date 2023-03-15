The Los Angeles Lakers (34-35) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (16-52) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -2.5 230.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has played 27 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Houston's outings this season is 228.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Houston is 28-40-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have been victorious in 14, or 21.9%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has a record of 12-45, a 21.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 42 60.9% 116.7 227 117.1 235.4 232.4
Rockets 27 39.7% 110.3 227 118.3 235.4 229.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Rockets have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
  • Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-18-0). Away, it is .353 (12-22-0).
  • The Rockets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Lakers allow (117.1).
  • Houston has put together a 12-4 ATS record and a 9-7 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 34-35 8-10 35-34
Rockets 28-40 25-37 34-34

Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Rockets
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 110.3
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
24-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-4
25-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-7
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
15-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-11
15-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-18

