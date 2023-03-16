The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 4:30 PM. The matchup airs on TBS.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Arkansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

In the Razorbacks' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Illinois is 15-14-1 ATS this year.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 30 times this season.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Arkansas is 25th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (19th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.

Arkansas has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 The Fighting Illini have experienced the 32nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +4000 at the start of the season to +20000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

