The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) and the No. 16 Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) battle on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup tips off at 2:45 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

The Islanders have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24-point underdogs.

Alabama has compiled a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 34 games have hit the over.

Texas A&M-CC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000000

+1000000 While our computer ranking places Texas A&M-CC 155th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 62nd.

Texas A&M-CC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.