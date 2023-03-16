Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) and the No. 16 Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) battle on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup tips off at 2:45 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas A&M-CC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-24.5)
|155.5
|-10000
|+2200
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-24)
|155.5
|-
|-
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Texas A&M-CC has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- The Islanders have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24-point underdogs.
- Alabama has compiled a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 34 games have hit the over.
Texas A&M-CC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
- While our computer ranking places Texas A&M-CC 155th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 62nd.
- Texas A&M-CC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.
