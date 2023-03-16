The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) and the No. 16 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 2:45 PM. Alabama is favored by 24.5 points in the matchup, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 1-16 matchup when filling out your brackets. The point total in the matchup is set at 155.5.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -24.5 155.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Islanders Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC has combined with its opponent to score more than 155.5 points in 11 of 28 games this season.

Texas A&M-CC's outings this season have a 152.7-point average over/under, 2.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Texas A&M-CC's ATS record is 17-10-0 this season.

Texas A&M-CC has come away with two wins in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Islanders have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2200 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M-CC has a 4.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 8 25.8% 82.2 162.4 68.5 141 149.6 Texas A&M-CC 11 39.3% 80.2 162.4 72.5 141 147.1

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

Texas A&M-CC is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Islanders have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

The Islanders score an average of 80.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 68.5 the Crimson Tide allow.

Texas A&M-CC is 14-5 against the spread and 19-4 overall when it scores more than 68.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-11-0 0-0 14-17-0 Texas A&M-CC 17-10-0 0-0 18-9-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits

Alabama Texas A&M-CC 15-0 Home Record 13-2 9-3 Away Record 7-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.