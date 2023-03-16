How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) on Thursday. This 7-10 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: TBS
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Texas A&M has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions rank 271st.
- The 73.2 points per game the Aggies average are only 4.8 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (68.4).
- When Texas A&M totals more than 68.4 points, it is 16-5.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Texas A&M is posting 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than it is in road games (73.7).
- In 2022-23, the Aggies are surrendering 60.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 67.
- In home games, Texas A&M is sinking the same number of threes per game as it is on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it owns a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Arkansas
|W 67-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/11/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 87-75
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/12/2023
|Alabama
|L 82-63
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
