The 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will try to pull off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset against the No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The matchup begins at 9:55 PM on TBS. Penn State is a 3.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 7-10 matchup in the Midwest Region. The over/under in the matchup is set at 134.5.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 9:55 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Des Moines, Iowa
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas A&M -3.5 134.5

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

  • Texas A&M's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 134.5 points 19 times.
  • Texas A&M's outings this year have an average total of 139.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Aggies have a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Texas A&M has won 22 out of the 25 games, or 88%, in which it has been favored.
  • Texas A&M has a record of 19-3, a 86.4% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Texas A&M has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas A&M 19 59.4% 73.2 145.5 66.2 134.6 138.9
Penn State 19 61.3% 72.3 145.5 68.4 134.6 137.2

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

  • Texas A&M is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Aggies have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
  • The Aggies average 73.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.4 the Nittany Lions give up.
  • When Texas A&M puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas A&M 22-10-0 16-6 15-17-0
Penn State 19-12-0 7-3 18-13-0

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas A&M Penn State
15-1 Home Record 13-4
7-4 Away Record 4-7
12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0
7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9
73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4
5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0
6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

