Texas State vs. SFA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (26-6) going head to head against the Texas State Bobcats (23-9) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-59 victory as our model heavily favors SFA.
The Bobcats' most recent outing was an 81-51 loss to JMU on Monday.
Texas State vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas State vs. SFA Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 72, Texas State 59
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs in a 52-46 win on January 26. It was their best victory of the season.
- The Ladyjacks have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (eight).
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 155) on January 26
- 60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on November 30
- 69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 170) on February 9
- 85-57 over Southern Miss (No. 170) on March 5
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 170) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats have a +284 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 67.1 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.2 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.
- In Sun Belt games, Texas State has averaged 0.6 fewer points (66.5) than overall (67.1) in 2022-23.
- The Bobcats score 69.6 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.
- Texas State gives up 54.7 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.
- While the Bobcats are posting 67.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 67.4 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.