Friday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (22-10) against the UCSB Gauchos (27-7) at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, UCSB projects to cover the 10.5-point spread in its matchup against Baylor. The over/under is currently listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -10.5

Baylor -10.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -600, UCSB +425

Baylor vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, UCSB 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. UCSB

Pick ATS: UCSB (+10.5)



UCSB (+10.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Baylor has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season, while UCSB is 18-12-0. The Bears are 17-13-0 and the Gauchos are 18-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 149.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while UCSB has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 184th in college basketball.

Baylor records 30.2 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to the 29.2 of its opponents.

Baylor makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball) while shooting 37.2% from deep (35th in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 32.2%.

The Bears rank 35th in college basketball by averaging 100 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 166th in college basketball, allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions.

Baylor and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 12 per game (200th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (104th in college basketball action).

