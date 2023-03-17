The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) and the No. 14 seed Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 5:30 PM. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison

The Rainbow Wahine's 60.6 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

Hawaii is 11-6 when it scores more than 57.7 points.

LSU's record is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.6 points.

The 84.1 points per game the Lady Tigers put up are 24.5 more points than the Rainbow Wahine give up (59.6).

LSU is 27-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Hawaii has a 15-14 record when allowing fewer than 84.1 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 47.2% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Rainbow Wahine concede defensively.

The Rainbow Wahine's 26.1 shooting percentage is 9.5 lower than the Lady Tigers have conceded.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 Mississippi State W 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/3/2023 Georgia W 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/4/2023 Tennessee L 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/17/2023 Hawaii - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Hawaii Schedule