A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) play against the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-6) on Friday at Xfinity Center. The contest starts at 2:30 PM.

Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Maryland vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders put up an average of 61.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Terrapins give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.9 points, Holy Cross is 3-1.
  • Maryland is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 61.8 points.
  • The Terrapins record 79.0 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 54.8 the Crusaders give up.
  • Maryland is 24-5 when scoring more than 54.8 points.
  • Holy Cross has a 21-8 record when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.
  • This season the Terrapins are shooting 44.1% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Crusaders give up.
  • The Crusaders make 52.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/24/2023 @ Ohio State W 76-74 Value City Arena
3/3/2023 Illinois W 73-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Iowa L 89-84 Target Center
3/17/2023 Holy Cross - Xfinity Center

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 American W 73-44 Hart Recreation Center
3/9/2023 Lehigh W 71-54 Hart Recreation Center
3/12/2023 @ Boston University W 66-61 Case Gym
3/17/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

