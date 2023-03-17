Kyrie Irving Injury Status - Mavericks vs. Lakers Injury Report March 17
The Dallas Mavericks (35-35) have five players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, March 17 at 10:30 PM ET.
The Mavericks' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 137-128 win against the Spurs in overtime. Christian Wood's team-high 28 points paced the Mavericks in the victory.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|27.2
|5.1
|5.6
|JaVale McGee
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|4.1
|2.5
|0.3
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Out
|Thigh
|33.0
|8.6
|8.0
|Markieff Morris
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|3.3
|1.9
|0.8
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Calf
|14.2
|3.6
|1.8
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)
Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW
Mavericks Season Insights
- The Mavericks average just 3.1 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Lakers allow (117.0).
- Dallas has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 117.0 points.
- The Mavericks are averaging 119.0 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 5.1 more than their average for the season (113.9).
- Dallas connects on 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 37.0% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 11.1 per game its opponents make, at a 35.2% rate.
- The Mavericks average 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in league), and concede 113.4 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).
Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-4.5
|228
