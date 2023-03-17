The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) play the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) on March 17, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Dallas is 23-12 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 19th.

The Mavericks score just 3.1 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (117).

Dallas has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 117 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks average 115.1 points per game at home, 2.6 more than away (112.5). On defense they allow 111.2 per game, 4.3 fewer points than away (115.5).

At home the Mavericks are picking up 21.9 assists per game, 1.2 less than on the road (23.1).

Mavericks Injuries