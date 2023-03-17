Southwest Division foes square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) travel to face the Houston Rockets (17-52) at Toyota Center, beginning on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

BSNO and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +30 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.5 (16th in the NBA).

The Rockets are being outscored by 7.9 points per game, with a -543 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 118.2 per contest (27th in league).

These teams are scoring 224.2 points per game between them, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 231.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has put together a 32-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Houston is 26-37-6 ATS this season.

Rockets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Pelicans +20000 +8000 +285

