The Houston Rockets (17-52) have just one player on the injury report, Alperen Sengun, for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) at Toyota Center on Friday, March 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets head into this game after a 114-110 win against the Lakers on Wednesday. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-best 27 points for the Rockets in the victory.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alperen Sengun C Questionable Groin 14.7 8.7 3.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allow.

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Houston is 12-14.

Over their past 10 games, the Rockets are averaging 114.6 points per game, 4.3 more than their season average (110.3).

Houston hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) while shooting 32.8% from deep (30th in NBA). It is making 3.9 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 14.6 per game at 37.3%.

The Rockets' 107 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -5.5 228

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.