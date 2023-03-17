Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) and the VCU Rams (27-7) at MVP Arena at 2:00 PM ET features the Gaels' Logan Johnson and the Rams' Adrian Baldwin Jr. as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Saint Mary's (CA)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Saint Mary's (CA) fell to Gonzaga on Tuesday, 77-51. Its top scorer was Johnson with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Logan Johnson 20 4 2 2 0 1 Alex Ducas 10 7 3 0 0 1 Aidan Mahaney 7 1 1 0 0 1

VCU's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, VCU topped Dayton 68-56. With 16 points, Baldwin was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adrian Baldwin Jr. 16 2 7 0 0 2 Jalen DeLoach 13 10 3 1 2 0 Jamir Watkins 13 8 1 0 1 3

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen leads his team in rebounds per game (7.8), and also posts 11.6 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aidan Mahaney puts up 14.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Alex Ducas posts 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Bowen averages 5.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

VCU Players to Watch

Jalen DeLoach is the Rams' top rebounder (7 per game), and he delivers 10 points and 1.1 assists.

The Rams receive 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Brandon Johns Jr..

Jamir Watkins gets the Rams 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jayden Nunn gives the Rams 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Logan Johnson 20.5 4.7 3.4 1.3 0.4 1.4 Alex Ducas 13.4 6 1.5 0.5 0.9 2.5 Mitchell Saxen 9.5 6.8 1.5 0.1 1 0 Aidan Mahaney 13.9 1.9 2.4 0.7 0 1.8 Kyle Bowen 3.6 6 1.2 1.2 0.6 0.5

VCU Top Performers (Last 10 Games)