TCU vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) will be trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 10:05 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-5.5)
|141.5
|-225
|+185
|DraftKings
|TCU (-5.5)
|142.5
|-230
|+195
TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- TCU has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- A total of 16 out of the Horned Frogs' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Arizona State has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Sun Devils games have gone over the point total 18 out of 35 times this season.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- TCU is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Horned Frogs' national championship odds down from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 69th-biggest change.
- With odds of +6000, TCU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
