An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 6-seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 10:05 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: truTV

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

TCU is 16-16-1 ATS this season.

In the Horned Frogs' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Arizona State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

So far this season, 18 out of the Sun Devils' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 TCU is 20th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).

The Horned Frogs' national championship odds have decreased from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000, the 71st-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

