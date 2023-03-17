How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) meet on Friday at 10:05 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on truTV.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 40.0% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.
- In games TCU shoots higher than 40.0% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils rank 107th.
- The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils give up (67.9).
- TCU is 18-4 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively TCU has fared better at home this year, posting 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.
- The Horned Frogs give up 63.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
- At home, TCU is making 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than in road games (5.0). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in away games (28.5%).
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 74-60
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|W 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|L 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Ball Arena
