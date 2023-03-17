The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday, beginning at 10:05 PM on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -5.5 142.5

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points 18 times.

TCU's outings this year have an average point total of 143.1, 0.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Horned Frogs are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

This season, TCU has been favored 18 times and won 13, or 72.2%, of those games.

This season, TCU has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

TCU has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

TCU vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 18 58.1% 75.2 146.3 67.9 135.8 142.1 Arizona State 10 32.3% 71.1 146.3 67.9 135.8 137.7

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

TCU has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Horned Frogs have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.

The Horned Frogs put up 75.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils give up.

When TCU puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 13-7 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 14-17-0 6-7 15-16-0 Arizona State 13-18-0 4-3 15-16-0

TCU vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits

TCU Arizona State 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

