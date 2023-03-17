Friday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) and USC Trojans (21-9) matching up at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Trojans are coming off of a 56-48 loss to Oregon State in their last game on Wednesday.

USC vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

USC vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 66, USC 64

USC Schedule Analysis

The Trojans' signature victory this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Trojans took home the 55-46 win at home on January 15.

The Trojans have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, USC is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

USC 2022-23 Best Wins

55-46 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on January 15

71-54 on the road over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on January 29

68-65 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 25

51-44 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 20

56-51 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on February 10

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On November 21 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 19) in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits notched their best win of the season, a 65-55 victory at a neutral site.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, South Dakota State is 18-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 19) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 74) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 171) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans' +287 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.4 points per game (195th in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per contest (17th in college basketball).

USC's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 games this season, tallying 61.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.4 PPG.

The Trojans score 67.6 points per game in home games, compared to 62.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

USC allows 51.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 59.6 on the road.

The Trojans have been putting up 61.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 64.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

South Dakota State Performance Insights