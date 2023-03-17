The No. 16 Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the top-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Mocs put up just 2.5 more points per game (59.6) than the Hokies allow (57.1).
  • When it scores more than 57.1 points, Chattanooga is 14-0.
  • Virginia Tech has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.
  • The Hokies put up 17.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Lady Mocs give up (54.7).
  • When Virginia Tech totals more than 54.7 points, it is 24-3.
  • Chattanooga has a 17-12 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Miami (FL) W 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Duke W 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum
3/5/2023 Louisville W 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Chattanooga - Cassell Coliseum

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Furman W 63-52 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
3/3/2023 East Tennessee State W 69-40 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
3/5/2023 Wofford W 63-53 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
3/17/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

