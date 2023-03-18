Baylor vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Saturday's game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has the Baylor Bears (19-12) going head to head against the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) at TBA (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-66 win for Baylor, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Bears are coming off of a 74-63 loss to Iowa State in their last game on Friday.
Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bears defeated the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 75-70, on November 26.
- The Bears have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 72 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 132nd in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential overall.
- With 69.6 points per game in Big 12 contests, Baylor is tallying 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72 PPG).
- The Bears are putting up 73.1 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (70).
- Baylor is surrendering 57.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (67.8).
- The Bears have been racking up 68.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 72 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.